FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: most of the rain stays south tonight but there is another chance this weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern remains somewhat active with a higher chance of rain moving in this weekend.
Cloudy this evening through tonight but dry air will keep the widespread rain to our south. Expect a few spotty showers and lows in the mid 30s. Cloudy tomorrow morning then some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs only in the low 40s with strong northeast winds and wind chills in the 20s.
Plenty of sunshine on Friday but temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s.
Another storm system will approach this weekend and it will be more organized, meaning rain chances will be higher. Most of Saturday should stay dry with highs in the 50s but showers are likely on Sunday as highs head for the 60s. Strong south to southwest winds will develop as well. Monday will stay mild in the low 60s but a cold front is expected to move through Tuesday, bringing in colder temperatures by later Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
