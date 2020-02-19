First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures this morning will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills will be well into the 20s for most places. We do have clear skies this morning, but that will be quick to change after lunchtime today. Rain chances move into southern Texoma by late this afternoon and early evening. Most of the moisture will stay south of the Red River until midnight, but a few isolated showers here in southwest Oklahoma can't be ruled out.
Early tomorrow morning cold air will rush into northern Texoma behind a cold front. That cold air will help to develop a little wintry mix for our far northern and northwestern Texoma counties. Little to no accumulation is expected up along I-40 and out into the Texas panhandle. There could be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses in those counties tomorrow morning, but the rest of us will be good to go. Precipitation will stay as light rain for us here in central, eastern, and southern Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the lower 40s.
Friday will be a nice end to the work week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s. Saturday, temperatures warm back into the mid 50s, but cloud cover returns along with evening rain chances. Another system will roll in out of the southwest and bring light rain showers Saturday evening. Scattered, moderate to heavy, showers are possible through Sunday morning and afternoon.
We will clear out heading into next week with most sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
