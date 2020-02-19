First Alert Weather

Early tomorrow morning cold air will rush into northern Texoma behind a cold front. That cold air will help to develop a little wintry mix for our far northern and northwestern Texoma counties. Little to no accumulation is expected up along I-40 and out into the Texas panhandle. There could be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses in those counties tomorrow morning, but the rest of us will be good to go. Precipitation will stay as light rain for us here in central, eastern, and southern Texoma. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the lower 40s.