Fletcher 12-year-old competes at Westminster Dog Show

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A 12-year-old from Fletcher recently competed in the biggest dog show in the world.
The Westminster Dog Show is essentially the Super Bowl of showing dogs as it is the biggest competition each year.
Fletcher's Kylie Hire attended her very first competition last week. Hire began showing dogs in competitions when she was nine, completely by accident.
"I didn’t do very good on the dog when I showed it. She said can I show the dog tomorrow?” said Hire’s grandmother, Cindi Rackler.
"She went in the ring with the dog and it wasn’t working out. So, she put me on a dog that I wasn’t supposed to win on. I ended up winning the whole thing,” Hire said.
Since then, Hire has been competing across the country in junior events, finally winning enough events to qualify for her first Westminster show this year.
"It’s a pretty big deal because, for the Juniors, you have to have seven best juniors to get in,” Hire said.
Last week, Hire headed to New York for her first shot at the big dance and quickly realized it was very different than everything she and her five-year-old Australian Shepherd named Rivers had ever experienced.
"It was amazing. It was definitely a big show. More people than I’m used to. We usually have all these little people, there’s barely any crowds. So that was more than I was used to. You get more nerves when you’re there,” Hire said.
Hire said the competition didn’t go as well as she’d hoped it would, but she has some very big takeaways for when she hopefully returns in the future.
"We didn’t know what we were getting into going there and I didn’t have much experience with it. Like, at the show there was a piece of tape that you had to have the dog stacked behind and I didn’t know that at the time. I learned a lot of great tips from other people about what I can improve on,” Hire said.
Hire said she’s excited to get better and hopefully return to the Westminster show and said she would love to see more people her age get involved in showing dogs.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.