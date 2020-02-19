Holy City receives much needed repairs

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The Holy City at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has finished some much needed repairs, and they’re thanking the McMahon Foundation for providing funding for new restrooms and landscaping.
Deena Dolch, the caretaker in Holy City, says they were without water for two and a half years.
Now, those restrooms are back up and running.
A main water line broke and the Holy City wasn't able to fix it.
Then, with the restrooms not being used, they became rundown, which resulted in even more plumbing issues.
Dolch says their facilities needed a complete remodel.
For the last two and half years guests had access to porta-potties or were redirected to other restrooms.
“We opened them up to the public on Monday but we’re renovating and doing all the landscaping now. We’ve remodeled all of the inside of the restrooms now we’re working on the outside," said Dolch.
She expects the landscape to look very nice, with plans to put out park benches and tables out front.
The full remodel will be done before this years Easter Pageant. The 94th Annual event will be held on April 4th and April 11th.
