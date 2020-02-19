Lawton city leaders take part in prayer breakfast simulcast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first governor’s prayer breakfast in Oklahoma may have happened in Oklahoma City Tuesday, but it was simulcast throughout the state.
Locally, there were two simulcasts: one in Lawton and another in Duncan.
The simulcast in Lawton was held at the Great Plains Technology Center, with mayor Stan Booker, council member Allen Hampton and religious leaders from the city taking part.
“We’re looking at Oklahoma to be a state in our nation to move forward in every aspect of living, whether its foster care for our children, healthcare concerns, our criminal justice reform and on and on," said Bishop John Dunaway of the Abundant Life Christian Church.
He asks all our local prayer groups to continue to pray for the community’s success and safety.
