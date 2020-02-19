Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce offers February events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Business After Hours is a monthly networking event hosted by the Chamber and Chamber business. This month's Business After Hours will take place at Red Dirt Reloaded Bar & Grill on Thursday, February 20th.
Not only is it a great networking opportunity, but also a great way to meet your fellow Chamber members. Feel free to bring along any potential new Chamber members as a guest.
The State of Arts Luncheon is a collaboration with the annual Arts For All Kick-Off and Lawton Cultural Awards on February 28th.
Each month we focus on an area of industry and industry focused professional provides an update on the latest initiatives within their industry. State of Arts will feature guest speaker Glen Henry, Arts Educator for more than thirty years within the State of Oklahoma.
You can call (580) 355-3541 for more information.
