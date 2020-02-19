Medicine Park mayor speaks at American Indian Chamber of Commerce luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The mayor of Medicine Park was invited out to the American Indian Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon Tuesday.
Jennifer Ellis is not just a mayor, but also the owner of Cosmetic Specialty Labs in Lawton.
She was invited out to tell her story as well as to let everyone know about upcoming events in Medicine Park.
Officials with the American Indian Chamber of Commerce say they want to grow the community by bringing in new members and connecting native and non-native-owned businesses.
“What we do is actually we pull in all our business owners throughout the community to present, host and sponsor in order to gather and bring other businesses in,” said Kelly Price, southwest chapter president of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on how to become a member of the chamber of commerce, you can go to http://aiccok.org/
