New owners celebrate re-grand opening of Lawton business

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City leaders came together with the new owners of a local car dealership to celebrate their re-grand opening.
Carey Broudy and his wife have been working towards this day since last April. On Wednesday, their dream finally came to fruition as they cut the ceremonial red ribbon.
“I’m glad to get to share this day with my wife, my mother and my mother-in-law who are all here. We are looking forward to indulging ourselves in the Lawton community,” Broudy said.
Members of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and other city leaders joined the Broudy family as they celebrated.
