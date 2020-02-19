Overnight rollover shuts down part of I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - I-44 eastbound just south of the Lee exit has re-opened, after a semi truck flipped on its side Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened around 1:30. The driver of the semi lost control hitting the guardrail on the right before stopping in the median.
At points both lanes would be shut down to clean up the truck and its trailer. Other times they would open up one lane to let other vehicles pass through.
The driver had minor injuries but was at the scene walking around.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.