Power outage causes Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A squirrel is to blame for a power outage that, in turn, caused a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
PSO officials say that a squirrel getting into a transformer caused a power outage in north Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
That caused the traffic lights to be out at the intersection of Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road, where a car crash happened.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Lawton Police say a Ford F150 failed to allow the intersection to clear as he was traveling eastbound through the intersection.
A Chevy Tahoe was already in the intersection when the F150 entered and was hit.
No one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police did not issue any citations.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.