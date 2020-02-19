580 Rollergirls hold recruitment event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 580 Rollergirls are looking for new team members, and they held a special recruitment event at Laugh Out Loud.
The team opened up Tuesday night’s practice to the community to show off what their sport is about.
They laid out the rules, gear and requirements to be a member of the team, as well as what to expect out of an average match.
“People hear ‘contact sport’ and get intimidated. It is a contact sport, we do get beat around on the track, it is what we do, but it is not our grandma’s roller derby where we’re clotheslining each other and punching each other int he face, like it used to be, and that’s not what it is anymore,” said newbie coordinator Ragin Cajun.
If you missed the recruitment the Rollergirls say they’re always ready to meet with people interested in joining the team.
They hold practices every Tuesday and Thursday at Laugh Out Loud at 6:30 in the evening.
Anyone interested can message them on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.