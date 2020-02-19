Squirrel causes chaos in Central Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An unlucky Squirrel was the cause of a power outage in Central Lawton that caused a bit of chaos late Tuesday afternoon.
PSO’s External Affairs manager said as the weather warms up, it’s not uncommon for wildlife to cause power outages, and Lawton fell victim to just that.
“We had a squirrel get on top of what we call a pothead, up on a transformer, and either got across or chewed on the line, and it didn’t end well for him,” said Tim Hushbeck, PSO External Affairs Manager.
The action by the squirrel caused a chain reaction, that included a car wreck and power outages at Central Middle School and Whittier Elementary.
Lynn Cordes with LPS said the biggest issue for the district was actually getting the information to parents, because when the power goes out, so do the phone lines.
"When our power goes out, we do have a go-kit, and we have cell phones we can deploy out to schools. So we did that. That way parents could call schools if they needed to get picked up early, or needs to get in touch with a parent."
As far as the car crash at 11th and Cache, Hushbeck said what happened was unfortunate, but it can be attributed to people’s dependency on stop lights.
“Sometimes people get in to big of a hurry when things have changed, and it sounded like they ran into that at the intersection, according to some of our guys out there. They said people were continually running through,” said Hushbeck.
Hushbeck said he was happy with the time it took to get the power back on, but people should be weary that as Spring continues, this problem could happen again.
“It doesn’t take much to disrupt the system, and we try to stay on top of it as much as we can, but it’s difficult to stay on top of a squirrel. Maybe we can we have a good spring, and the animals will find other things to climb on,”said Hushbeck.
While the power was restored quickly in the area, Hushbeck said that doesn’t mean the actual transformer is fixed.
He said that could happen Tuesday night, or Wednesday.
Whenever that happens and they re-route power back to the 11th and Ash transformer, no one should experience any more outages.
