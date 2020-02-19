Stephens Co. commissioners vote unanimously to make county Second Amendment Sanctuary

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told 7News last week that the decision won’t impact laws right now, but would impact what his department would do if federal or state laws change firearm rights.
The Cotton County sheriff has also declared his county as a second amendment sanctuary, with county commissioners set to vote next week.
