Both Cameron campuses designated ‘Certified Healthy Campus’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Both Cameron University campuses have been designated as a Certified Healthy Campus.
This marks the ninth year in a row for the Lawton campus and the sixth year in a row for Cameron's Duncan campus.
The designation comes from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The program has 82 different standards for schools to meet in order to be designated as a healthy campus.
Some of the factors for Cameron’s designation come from a ban on tobacco and vaping as well as opportunities for physical exercise like intramural sports and events at the Aggie Rec Center.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.