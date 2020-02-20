Changes to Fort Sill’s Bentley and Key Gate entry go into effect

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Some changes to Fort Sill’s new kisok gate system will go into effect Thrusday morning.
Starting at 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the left lanes at Bentley and Key gates will use the kiosk pedestal, while the right and center lanes will use the normal handheld scanners.
All other gates will use the handheld scanners as usual.
Officials say the change is meant to improve traffic flow during the testing period, and allow people to familiarize themselves with the kiosks.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.