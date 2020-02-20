Comanche Nation fixing roads at several SWOK schools

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Several smaller school districts across southwest Oklahoma are getting new roads thanks to the Comanche Nation.
The final inspection was done Thursday afternoon for a project at Elgin Public Schools, who served as the guinea pig for the Comanche Nation as they looked to find a way to fix up roads at schools.
For the last two years, the Comanche Nation Transportation Department has been working to build new roads at local schools for one simple reason.
"Safety. Safety for students. I’ve been on this campus before we did the work and it was pretty rough. It just makes it safe for the students, emergency vehicles might have to come in here. It’s just better for everybody,” said Comanche Nation Transportation Director Adrian Tehauno.
Superintendent Nate Meraz said they hit the mark in Elgin.
"It’s an enormous impact. Just like every other growing community, the roads were struggling. We knew that, the city knew that, but money is always an issue but here comes the Comanche Nation with this idea. We’re talking about half a million dollars’ worth of work out here that we don’t have to pay on as a gift to us. Once again, I just want to thank the Comanche Nation,” Meraz said.
Tehauno said the Comanche Nation has done work on roads and bridges across southwest Oklahoma in the past, but never before at a school.
"This is the first time a project has been done in this area. As a matter of fact, the Comanche Nation is going to be the first, I believe the first tribe in Oklahoma to do something for the schools, which makes it very, very exciting,” Tehauno said.
Tehauno said another project at Walters Public Schools got started Thursday. It will be followed by three in Caddo County. He expects to dive into projects in Geronimo, Indiahoma and Chattanooga this winter.
