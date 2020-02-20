Fairmont Creamery through the eyes of former employees

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Lawton’s old Fairmont Creamery building could be transformed for a new role in a new century, but some people hope its history is not forgotten.
LEDC’s recent decision to purchase Fairmont Creamery in hopes of turning it into a technology hub has sparked conversation about the building, and it’s place in Lawton’s history.
Some of the former employees said they still remember the smell of the ice cream, the sound of the machines, and the happy times they had working there.
It's been hard to pinpoint an exact date for the opening of the Fairmont Creamery, but it certainly dates back to the early 1900s.
Nearly 70,000 Square Feet- the factory provided jobs for hundreds of families from in and around Lawton.
“It was such a good place to work, it makes me sad we lost those jobs in Lawton, Oklahoma,” said Genevieve Council.
Genevieve Council and Oma Lee Gillespie claim to be some of the last living employees from the original days of Fairmont.
Gillespie started in 1942.
“When I started, I worked over in the plant, and for a short time, into shipping, but I wasn’t cut out for that job,” said Oma Lee Gillespie.
After that, she moved into the office, and that's where stayed until 1973.
Council joined her in the office in 1958.
“We worked close by, and well the office was really cozy anyway with all of us. Wonderful crew all the time,” said Council.
The company flourished through the 50's and 60's, bringing in milk from farms, packaging that milk, and also producing ice cream and cottage cheese.
They also delivered milk to families all over Southwest Oklahoma.
“I’d watch them unload all that milk, then watch it go through the vats, and places, through the process. Being an 18 kid fro ma small community, it was a mesmerizing thing,” said LPS Asst. Superintendent Dr. Ken Baden.
Then in the early 1970′s, Fairmont Company pulled out of Lawton.
The factory operated for some time by Farm Fresh, but has since been vacant for the last few decades.
“Every time I drive by, I think of the old days, and how it used to be a really integral part of the city, and a lot of great families worked there, so it was really sad,” said Dr. Baden.
Almost a decade ago, the property was purchased by a local family, who had dreams of turning it into an entertainment district.
While that idea since failed due to finances, LEDC has agreed to purchase it, with hopes of turning it into a technology hub.
“A lot of people in this community have roots at Fairmont, and I just know there will a twinkle in their eye to know it’s going to be a busy place again,” said Dr. Baden.
“It’s such a big, nice building, and I’m glad we aren’t tearing down anymore of our history," said Council.
For this purchase to be completed, LEDC still needs to ensure funding.
That could come from city council, who are scheduled to vote on Tuesday to approve a Two Million Dollar funding agreement with LEDC.
That money would come from Sales Tax Collections.
