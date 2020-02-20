LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds will continue to decrease and we’ll be mostly clear for the rest of this evening. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 30s after 7PM but by tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s! I wouldn’t be surprised through if temps fall a few more degrees thanks into the upper teens, thanks to the lack of clouds.
More sunshine is expected tomorrow and overall, Friday will be a nice but cool end to the work week with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
The weekend will be warmer but we are tracking rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Saturday will start off partly cloudy but expect clouds to build ahead of a low pressure system moving off towards the east. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We will stay dry throughout most of your Saturday as well. Low rain chances are possible anytime around midnight. As we transition into Sunday morning a few isolated showers are possible in northern, northeastern, and eastern Texoma. We should see rain clear by the early afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 60s. Breezy as well, south/southwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
Monday will be a beautiful start to your next work week. Highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather looks to stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle part of next week as another front impacts Texoma. This front bring low rain chances during the day on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.
Sunshine makes a comeback for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the upper 40s & mid 50s respectively.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
