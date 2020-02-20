The weekend will be warmer but we are tracking rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. Saturday will start off partly cloudy but expect clouds to build ahead of a low pressure system moving off towards the east. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. We will stay dry throughout most of your Saturday as well. Low rain chances are possible anytime around midnight. As we transition into Sunday morning a few isolated showers are possible in northern, northeastern, and eastern Texoma. We should see rain clear by the early afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 60s. Breezy as well, south/southwest winds at 15 to 25mph.