We are tracking stronger winds again this morning out of the northeast at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s. These winds have moved drier air into Texoma, which has kept the moisture out. Rain chances are very slim for anyone the rest of the morning. Also, due to the earlier arrival of dryer air, sunshine will be more prominent through portions of Texoma today. High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.
Tomorrow will be a nice, but cool end to the work week with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We will stay dry throughout most of your Saturday as well. Low rain chances are possible anytime around midnight. As we transition into Sunday morning a few isolated showers are possible in northern, northeastern, and eastern Texoma. We should see rain clear by the early afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 60s.
Monday will be a beautiful start to your next work week. Highs will be in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather looks to stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the middle part of next week as another front impacts Texoma. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 50s, and Wednesday the upper 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
