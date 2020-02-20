Former Comanche Co. judge named to CCMH board

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A retired Comanche County District Judge has been named to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Authority’s board of trustees.
County Commissioners appointed Allen McCall to the position to replace Dennis Butler.
Butler passed away in December.
McCall was named a special judge in Comanche County in 1982 and served in that role until 1994 when he became district judge for Comanche and Cotton counties.
He retired in 2013.
He is now one of five board members who will set policy over the hospital as well as the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
