Jefferson County man dies after being hit by vehicle

RYAN, Okla. (TNN) - A southern Oklahoma man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Ryan, OK.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Carl Holland, 67, was killed on Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Highway 81 and Lincoln Street in Ryan.
Holland was flown from the scene to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls where he was pronounced dead.
The details surrounding the incident are being investigated by the OHP but they list the preliminary cause as an improper act by the pedestrian.
