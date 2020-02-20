Lawton Public Library receives grant that benefits reading program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Public Library was selected as one of the Oklahoma Partnership for School Readiness' grantees.
This grant will benefit a reading program they started last year. The Lawton Public Library started a project called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.
$2,000 is going towards this project that started in September. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten encourages families to read to children age 5 and younger in hopes of meeting the goal of 1,000 books read before the child starts school.
The grant helps the library continue to promote the project and provide incentives for the kids as they hit milestones motivating them to get to 1,000.
“It’s really exciting. Anything we can do to encourage reading and just make it more fun for them it’s really rewarding to see that. I’m looking forward to once we have several finish 1,000 we’re going to have a ceremony to celebrate, so I’m looking forward to that," said Youth Services Librarian, Tanya Organ.
She said anytime the child hears a book whether at home, daycare, or at the library write it down. Every time they hit 100 books, they will get a prize as well as their name written on the wall to track their progress.
This program is free for children 5 and under. All you have to do is go to the Lawton Public Library, or Branch Library to sign-up.
