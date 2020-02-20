Stephens Co. program for women transitioning from incarceration adding more houses

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County program for women in transition from incarceration to a normal life is adding more houses to better accommodate their clients.
Heather’s Hope will now offer women the chance to stay under their care longer if needed.
Heather’s Hope in Comanche is building eight duplexes that will be able to house 16 women.
These new homes are for women who have already been in the program, and need extra time to transition.
“I see a lot of families and women, they’ve been here 9 months to a year, and they’re still not confident to be on their own. And this gives us an opportunity to give them long term help,” said Pamela Dobbins, director of Heather’s Hope.
Dobbins is hopefully these duplexes will get more women on the same level as
Victoria Swier is one of the women who got her life back on track with Heather’s Hope.
It was as simple as turning in an application at a prison chapel.
“We were in contact for about six months before my release, I filled out the email and she responded to the letters and we got to were it was phone call back and fourth through the chapel," said Swier.
Dobbins suggested Swier try the program in August of 2018, which ended up being the best option for the woman trying to be closer to her loved ones.
" I chose Heather’s Hope because it was close to my family and my kids live in Duncan and I knew this would be a good place for me to restart and reestablish myself and still be able too restore relationships with my children," said Swier.
Swier completed the program last June.
“Through Heather’s Hope I was to save enough money to get my own car and have a deposit for an apartment and just really move on to my next place in life," said Swier.
After her completion she was able to become a coach for Heather’s Hope. She will help out with the women who will placed in the duplexes.
“As a program coach I help encourage the women and help them through the trying time and let them know it is okay and there are rough times and I also help them go to recovery meetings get to and from work and any other appointments or activities they need to get to," said Swier.
Dobbins tells me this program is not a government funded program.
Heather's Hope is funded by grants, foundations, and other people who lend their support.
She expects the houses to be complete by June.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.