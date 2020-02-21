Actor Kirk Cameron brings ‘Living Room Reset’ tour to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - TV and movie actor Kirk Cameron was in Lawton Thursday night to talk about how the Bible can better life at home.
It was part of Cameron's "Living Room Reset" event at Lawton First Assembly.
He talked about the struggles of marriage and parenting, and how application of scripture can help those troubles.
“The family’s in trouble, and a lot of families are struggling, real problems. Physical, financial, raising their kids, some marriage conflicts, none of us are perfect and we all struggle with these things and we need practical help," said Lawton First Assembly senior pastor Don Barnes.
In addition to the discussion, Matt Hammitt of Sanctus Real was on site as a special musical guest.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.