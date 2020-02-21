Cameron University hosts Red River Career Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A wide range of job opportunities flooded Cameron University Thursday at the Red River Career Expo.
Employers like Dillard’s, Fort Sill National Bank and Paycom where all there along with many more.
Paula Merrifield, the coordinator of career services, says this year’s career expo had so much to offer than previous years
“There are a lot of job opportunities here today. Internships, full time jobs, it’s really just getting out talking to the employer and seeing what they offer," said Merrifield.
Merrifield believes there were job available for everyone.
“We have jobs out here for every major, but some jobs you may not need a degree," said Merrifield.
She says the Expo was for students, alumni and the community.
“I really appreciated the information that everybody gave me and giving me the chance to experience all the options," said Cristina Cooper, junior at Cameron.
This was the 23rd annual Red River Expo. If you missed it, you can visit Cameron.edu to see what employers took part.
