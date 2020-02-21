Cameron warns of scam involving non-existent soccer team

February 20, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:32 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is warning the community against a new scam involving its non-existent soccer team.

The University says people have been going door-to-door, claiming to raise money so the school’s soccer team can go to Los Angeles, a team that, again, does not exist.

They say the scammers are wearing Cameron-branded clothes, and the scam involves the purchase of magazines or books through the "Literacy Outreach Program."

If you’ve been approached by these would-be fundraisers, you’re asked to contact Lawton police.

