Cameron warns of scam involving non-existent soccer team

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is warning the community against a new scam involving its non-existent soccer team.
The University says people have been going door-to-door, claiming to raise money so the school’s soccer team can go to Los Angeles, a team that, again, does not exist.
They say the scammers are wearing Cameron-branded clothes, and the scam involves the purchase of magazines or books through the "Literacy Outreach Program."
If you’ve been approached by these would-be fundraisers, you’re asked to contact Lawton police.
