Duncan teachers discuss issues with state lawmakers

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Three Stephens County legislators met with teachers and staff at Duncan Middle School Friday morning.
This is the second year that Duncan Legislative Advocacy Team has held its legislative breakfast.
“This is an opportunity for teachers to touch base with their legislators, find out about session, find out about bills they’re curious about or concerned about. Really just an opportunity to put a face to the capitol,” said Duncan Legislative Advocacy Team Chairman Derrick Miller.
Representatives Brad Boles and Marcus McEntire, as well as Senator Chris Kidd, were all there today. McEntire said he enjoys events like today’s because it shows how invested people are in our state.
"People need to be involved and they need to be knowledgeable about what’s going on at the state level. We’re making decisions that are going to directly affect them. Everybody is focused on national news, but these teachers focus on the state because that’s really where they need to be focused on. Because we make decisions that affect them every day,” McEntire said.
In addition to receiving an update on the current legislative session, the teachers were also able to give their perspective on what still needs to be done.
“It’s really important for them to hear from our teachers. Every teacher has a story, every teacher has concerns. We know that funding for public education is one of our primary focuses and it’s just not there," Miller said.
McEntire said he gets to visit with teachers from Duncan often because they routinely send teachers to the capitol during the legislative session.
