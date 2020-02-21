First Alert Forcast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s finally the weekend and it’s not looking to be 100% dry either.
The short term forecast is looking to be very quiet. Through tonight a mix of clouds and clear skies expected. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by tomorrow morning with light south winds.
Saturday will see a mix of sun & clouds to start with more clouds building later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy southwest/ south winds at 15 to 25mph. Rain chances are possible anytime around 10PM. Any rain that does develop before midnight will be light and isolated.
Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as our next system moves through northern Oklahoma. Rain showers will develop during the morning hours and stick with us throughout the day. Off and on light to moderate showers will be the main thing we deal with. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will warm into the lower 60s.
Dry weather returns for Monday with highs staying in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine!
Tuesday is when we are tracking another cold front to quickly move through the area bringing low end rain chances and cooler temperatures in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be the coldest day next week with highs only topping out in the upper 40s! After the cold weather on Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking to be sunnier and more seasonable with highs reaching the mid 50s to low 60s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
