LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It's another morning where you will want to be bundled up before you head out the door. Temperatures are falling into the low to mid 20s, and with winds out of the north at 5-10mph, wind chills are hitting the teens. On a positive note for your Friday, we are tracking lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s for the afternoon. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine today because it will not stick around long.