LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It's another morning where you will want to be bundled up before you head out the door. Temperatures are falling into the low to mid 20s, and with winds out of the north at 5-10mph, wind chills are hitting the teens. On a positive note for your Friday, we are tracking lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s for the afternoon. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the sunshine today because it will not stick around long.
Tomorrow morning cloud cover will start to funnel into Texoma. This will keep temperatures in the mid 30s for the start of your Saturday. Saturday afternoon highs will hit the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances are possible anytime around 10PM. Any rain that does develop before midnight will be light and isolated.
Rain chances will be higher on Sunday as our next system moves through northern Oklahoma. Rain showers will develop during the morning hours and stick with us throughout the day. Off and on light to moderate showers will be the main thing we deal with. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will warm into the lower 60s.
High temperatures in the lower 60s will also be a part of the beautiful Monday forecast. Tuesday is when we are tracking another cold front to quickly move through the area bringing low end rain chances and cooler temperatures in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be the coldest day next week with highs only topping out in the upper 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
