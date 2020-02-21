Great Plains Republican Women donate supplies to local organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday, the Great Plains Republican Women made a generous donation of supplies to the Pregnancy Resource Center and the Lawton VA center.
At their monthly meeting, they presented the items to the Pregnancy Resource Center, which included cribs, car seats, stuffed animals and more.
Last fall, the club held a fashion show fundraiser that raised money that would go back into the community.
Betty Jean Bell, The first vice president of the Great Plains Republican Women, says she brought up the idea of using the money to buy items for the Pregnancy Resource Center in Lawton, and the other women loved the idea.
“So I’ve been throughout the year myself personally bringing items that I could afford every month and added to it. So my hearts always been into doing for the mommy’s and the babies. They’re our future and our life and our being, and we need to take care of the mommies," said Bell.
The club also decided they wanted some of the proceeds to go to the Lawton VA Center.
They donated items like shaving cream, toothpaste, razors, and more to them.
