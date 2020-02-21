Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Two of five Fort Worth police officers have been reinstated after being fired for allegedly ignoring a handcuffed suspect's pleas for medical attention before he died and trying to cover up their decision not to get him help. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Sgt. Chris Daniels said Daniel Pritzker and Mitchel Miller will resume their patrol unit duties with the department once they complete their updated training. Daniels didn't go into detail about the arbitrator's reasons for reinstating the two officers. The arbitrator hasn't ruled on appeals from the other three officers who were fired following the July 2018 death of Christopher Lowe.