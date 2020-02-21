Marlow WWII vet that received birthday cards from around the world passes away

February 20, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:27 PM

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow World War 2 veteran has passed away, one year after people from around the world sent him cards for his birthday.

Recil Troxel’s family made the announcement Thursday on Facebook.

They wrote in part, quote, “Papa has gained his angel wings. Thank you all so much for making his 93rd earthly birthday year one of the BEST ever.”

Troxel’s birthday was filled with letters and love, as well as a special appearance from Oklahoma State University’s Pistol Pete, making it one to remember.

Posted by Recil Troxel Veteran Mail Page on Thursday, February 20, 2020

