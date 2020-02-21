Museum of the Great Plains opens movie room

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Museum of the Great Plains recently turned one of their auditoriums into a movie room. They’re featuring their first full length documentary there right now.
The Museum of the Great Plains wanted to make use of empty space and felt a movie room would be beneficial. They purchased a projector and showed a couple films within the last month.
Currently, they're showing the 45 minute documentary 'Buffalo Soldiers, An American Legacy' in honor of Black History Month.
Museum Educator, Trevor Williams said having a movie room allows for people to learn in a different way. He said they are using the movie room to support it’s mission of sharing the history of the Great Plains.
“We get to talk about some things that are important especially to the history of Lawton itself like talking about Mattie Beal, the 9th and 10th Calvary on Fort Sill, talking about the Dust Bowl, just different things that we can talk about here and give people a new perspective on that and find different ways to tell old stories," said Williams.
He said the films they show will all vary in length. They will play multiple times throughout the day when the museum is open.
You are able to watch the film with a general admission ticket.
For more information on show times you can visit the Museum of the Great Plain’s Facebook page, or call (580) 581-3460.
