Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association holds annual southwest district meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association held its annual southwest district meeting Thursday night.
Ranchers from all across southwest Oklahoma filled the Prairie building at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The evening started with a steak dinner, after which speakers talked about the latest cattle nutrition products, legislative updates, upcoming events with the OCA, and more.
In addition, there were several beef and other agriculture related vendors offering information to ranchers.
The OCA is an organization that serves, strengthens, and advocates for the Oklahoma cattle industry.
