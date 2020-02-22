Cameron donates equipment to MacArthur

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University’s Sports and Exercise Science department has donated some new equipment to MacArthur High School.
Cameron students then spent the week with MacArthur students, teaching them games on that new equipment.
The $1,000 donation came from a grant written by Dr. Stephanie Boss.
“We have done parachute games we have done relay races to get to know the students. Throwing games so many different activities so we could learn the students attitudes and behaviors," said Boss.
Boss says throughout the week the students got more comfortable with not only the new equipment and games, but the Cameron students as well.
