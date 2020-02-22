Cameron inducts new members of Athletic Hall of Fame

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University welcomed a new class of athletes to its Athletic Hall of Fame, Friday night.
Five people were inducted as the class of 2020.
The inductees represented a wide array of athletic discipline, from basketball and volleyball to tennis.
The ceremony showcased them through interviews and a question-and-answer segment that let the audience better get to know inductees.
“It’s something everybody looks forward to, because we honored so many great athletes that we’ve had in the past,” said inductee Jerry Hrnciar. “We have a lot of former students and athletes that have come back for various reasons, and its great to see that kind of support, we need that support for Cameron athletics."
And Hrnciar, who was inducted for his time as men’s golf coach and athletic director, says this year is also special, because it marks the 1980 reunion of Cameron’s championship basketball team.
