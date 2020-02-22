Man sentenced to 20 years for Marlow robbery

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A judge in Duncan has sentenced a man to 20 years in a robbery case.
Mark Duncan was convicted of first-degree robbery by a jury at the Stephens County Courthouse.
Investigators say in January of last year, Duncan broke into a nail salon in Marlow through the break room and pointed a gun at two women, demanding their purses and the money from the register.
The victims told police that the man threatened to kill one of them at one point.
He was later caught by Marlow police.
