Pest control say mild winter causes increase in insects

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Exterminators and Pest Control say due to wild winter weather they have got more calls then usual.
Exterminator and entomologist Chad Highley says he has seen an increase in business, forcing him to get started a month earlier than usual.
He’s gotten calls about spiders, scorpions, termites and ants already, a lot earlier than expected.
That is in addiction to the normal rodent population of mice, rats and skunks he sees this time of year.
So he’s having to deal with that on top of preparing for other bugs and insects that will be coming out and infesting homes this time of year.
“Bugs have a natural life cycle they go through, you know warm times, anytime warm, bugs are going to come out. Whenever it starts to get cold, they’re not going die out nearly as much as you would expect. They’re going to come inside and live with you. If you have pest control at your own home they’re going to come in and live with your neighbors. Statistically your neighbor doesn’t have it if you do,” said Highly.
Highley says he is the only independent associate certified entomologist in southwest Oklahoma
He says keeping cracks sealed, keeping grass and leaf piles away from your home and creating barriers can prevent bugs from getting in this winter.
