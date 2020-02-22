Students at Gateway Success Center donate to Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at the Gateway Success Center celebrated Ralphie the Labrador’s birthday by donating to the Lawton Animal Welfare.
They collected items they thought were needed for animals without a forever home.
These students were able to give over 75 items to dogs in need.
Those donations included many items, from dog toys to food.
“Thank you to the Lawton Fort Sill community for your donations. Thank you to Lawton Animal Welfare for coming out and picking up the items and a big thank you to my kids for stepping out of there comfort zone and socially interacting with people and getting those donations to come in," said Misty Mason, Reading Specialist at Gateway.
The students had about three weeks to collect the donations.
They plan to make Ralphie’s birthday celebration donations even bigger next year.
