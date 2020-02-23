Annual Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Saturday, 78 brave individuals participated in the annual Polar Plunge at the Lawton Country Club.
Braving water below 40 degrees, these thrill seekers of all ages did this in hopes of raising money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.
Each participant paid $75 to plunge. They also got pledges from friends and family, and every cent collected all goes back to the organization.
One organizer said the water is obviously cold, but seeing those special athletes compete with money raised from this makes the few tough minutes all worth it.
“It’s in the 30′s and the water is 39 degrees, so from a spectators standpoint it’s hilarious to watch them come out the water, and see the facial expressions, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s for a great, it’s a very unique bucket list thing to do. It’s not hard to get your friends and family and say hey I’m jumping in cold water will you support me, and they get a kick out of it," said Derek Cain.
The goal for today was to raise $15,000 and Cain says they were able to meet this goal.
If you didn’t get a chance to participate or donate and would like to do so, you can head on over to www.sook.org or call 918- 481-1234.
