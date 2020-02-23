Cameron Men’s Basketball team from 1980 celebrate reunion

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -If you were in Lawton in 1980, you likely remember Cameron Men's Basketball team taking home a national championship!
In Honor of those athletes, Cameron celebrated the teams reunion today in the McClasland Ballroom with a brunch, and some very cool retro T-shirts.
Members, and coaches of the team stopped by to catch up, take pictures, and relive the memories from their big victory 40 years ago!
The players all said that moment in time is something they will never forget, and being honored by the university means the world to a team still so proud of their accomplishment.
“We are talking about old times, practice, games, some of the guys that aren’t here. It’s an honor, it’s an awakening, and you know, seeing guys I haven’t seen in years is all good,” said Ray Franklin.
This celebration was part of a weekend full of remembrance, as Franklin, and four other Cameron athletes were awarded spots into the CU Athletic hall of fame.
The team was also honored between the homecoming games going on at Cameron Saturday.
