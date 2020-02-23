Duncan Safe Center holds annual Chalk about Love event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Saturday at the Duncan’s Safe Center, they held their 3rd annual Chalk about Love event.
"When I grow up I want to be an artist."
“I wanted it to look like more like not like a natural eye, but I want it to be more colorful then like a regular one.”
“And you just want to draw a pretty pretty star.”
While these gals were enjoying the chalking there was a bigger reason behind chalking today.
“It is in reference to our February being teen dating violence awareness," said Executive Director of Safe Center, Cora Thomas.
While you might think your child is safe listen to this.
“1 in 3 kids/ teens will experience some type of violence in a dating relationship before they become adults," said Thomas.
But don’t worry the safe center in Duncan has information and tools to help.
“A few things teens can do if they feel like they are in a toxic unhealthy relationship is first to reach out to talk to their parents of course, maybe they have a support system, their friend, or maybe even a teacher. Definitely call us at our 24 hour hot line which is (580) 252 -4357 and they can speak to an advocate at any time," said Thomas.
And they’ll be there whenever you need help.
