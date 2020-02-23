LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
There is a little light rain and drizzle impacting portions of southwest Oklahoma this morning. More rain looks to redevelop and move back into Texoma after lunchtime. Showers will be on the moderate side with a few heavier downpours during the early to mid afternoon. Counties north of the Red River have the best rain chances today. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon sunshine will return with highs in the lower 60s. Another front will sweep in tomorrow evening and spark a few rain chances during the overnight in western Texoma. Those should clear by mid morning Tuesday.
Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little gusty out of the northwest at 15-25mph.
Wednesday will start our nice and dry stretch for a few days here in Texoma. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday temperatures jump back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
As we wrap up the work week on Friday afternoon temperatures will be nice and warm in the lower 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Friday.
Saturday and Sunday will be two beautiful days here in Texoma. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. Make sure to get out and enjoy the nice weather.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
