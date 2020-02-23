There are currently heavy downpours with some embedded lightning off near Amarillo. Through tonight, the Storm Predicition Center (SPC) has Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and northwest portions of Comanche & Jackson county under a marginal risk of severe storms for the rest of tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in these locations between 5PM to 10PM late tonight. Concerns are mainly hail the size of quarters, winds up to 60mph and while the tornado threat isn’t completely zero percent, it is still extremely low!! Later this evening any and all shower activity should be wrapped up overnight and lows will drop into the mid 40s.