There are currently heavy downpours with some embedded lightning off near Amarillo. Through tonight, the Storm Predicition Center (SPC) has Greer, Harmon, Kiowa, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and northwest portions of Comanche & Jackson county under a marginal risk of severe storms for the rest of tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in these locations between 5PM to 10PM late tonight. Concerns are mainly hail the size of quarters, winds up to 60mph and while the tornado threat isn’t completely zero percent, it is still extremely low!! Later this evening any and all shower activity should be wrapped up overnight and lows will drop into the mid 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon sunshine will return and highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. Another front will sweep in late tomorrow evening and spark a few rain chances during the overnight in western Texoma. Those should clear by mid morning Tuesday. A mix of sun & clouds is expected for the rest of the day, high temperatures will cool into the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week as we begin to really feel the impacts of Tuesday’s cold front. Highs will only be in the upper 40s but we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Wednesday! Thursday temperatures jump back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a spread of clouds off towards the north, so if you’re located north of the Red River, expect to see partly cloudy skies Thursday. On the flip side, if you’re south of the Red River, you can expect to see mostly sunny skies.
Ending the work week, we’ll see mostly sunny skies for Friday. It’ll be a nice & warm day too with highs in the low 60s!
Saturday and Sunday will be two beautiful days here in Texoma with next weekend looking to be mostly sunny & warm! Temperatures are looking to be in the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine! So make sure to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!
Looking beyond that on the bonus forecast, the first week of March has a few rain chances throughout the the 7 days but otherwise temperatures will stay rather consistent in the 60s!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
