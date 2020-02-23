For Sunday, expect off & on light to moderate rain showers. Rain will develop early Sunday morning but should taper off during the early evening hours. All in all, we’re looking at better chances for rain over most of northern OK with good chances to the south! Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system sets up for a warm front to develop over the northern third of Oklahoma. This warm front, accompanied by upper level moisture & instability, may help fuel a few thunderstorms later on Sunday! Locations for these thunderstorms are looking best in southwest Oklahoma and adjacent portions of Northern Texas. Accompanied with the rain are breezy south to southwest winds at 15 to 20mph. Dry air seems to be taking over as this system won’t be much of a soaker, rain totals are looking to range from one tenth of an inch to at the high end one third.