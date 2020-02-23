LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good evening! Rain is on the way and we’re seeing some light drizzle off near Hobart & Elk City but I expect most of Texoma to stay dry this evening. However, a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out after 10PM but rain showers should begin to develop after midnight. By tomorrow morning, overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.
For Sunday, expect off & on light to moderate rain showers. Rain will develop early Sunday morning but should taper off during the early evening hours. All in all, we’re looking at better chances for rain over most of northern OK with good chances to the south! Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system sets up for a warm front to develop over the northern third of Oklahoma. This warm front, accompanied by upper level moisture & instability, may help fuel a few thunderstorms later on Sunday! Locations for these thunderstorms are looking best in southwest Oklahoma and adjacent portions of Northern Texas. Accompanied with the rain are breezy south to southwest winds at 15 to 20mph. Dry air seems to be taking over as this system won’t be much of a soaker, rain totals are looking to range from one tenth of an inch to at the high end one third.
As this system passes, another system will branch off Monday into Tuesday bringing a chance for light rain/snow mix over north/northwest OK late Monday night into Tuesday morning. No accumulations are expected. All of Texoma will stay warm enough and we’ll see just rain with this system!
High temperatures drop into the low 50s on Tuesday & eventually the upper 40s on Wednesday. As temperatures stay on the cool side through mid week, high pressure begins to take control for the remainder of the week and we’ll see a warming trend that begins Thursday with temperatures possibly reaching the upper 60s by next weekend!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
