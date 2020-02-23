Prairie View looks to extend streak vs MVSU

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Prairie View has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Mississippi Valley State has relied on freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Gerard Andrus, Devonte Patterson, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Antione Lister have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring, including 104 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Caleb Hunter, Michael Green, Torico Simmons and Quinton Alston have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Mississippi Valley State's scoring this season.CLUTCH CALEB: Hunter has connected on 27.4 percent of the 226 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 27 over his last three games. He's also made 57 percent of his foul shots this season.