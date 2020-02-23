UAPB looks to end streak vs Texas Southern

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins, Eden Ewing and Bryson Etienne have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 7 over the last three games. He's also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.