Vehicle collision in Comanche County sends two people to hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -A vehicle accident Saturday afternoon sent two people to the hospital in Comanche County.
The two vehicle collision happened just before 3 p.m. on Lee Boulevard at NW Red Elk Road. A 2012 Kia Sorrento was headed south on Red Elk and failed to yield striking a Dodge Ram Pickup on its side.
The pickup rolled an unknown amount of times causing the driver to be ejected. That driver had to be airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition.
The driver of the Kia was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
