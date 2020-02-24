Family of missing Altus man still looking for answers

Richard Hitchcock was last seen in Tillman County on November 9, 2019. Police say his vehicle was found with an empty gas tank. They believe he was picked up by a stranger and taken first to a gas station in Davidson then to another gas station in Grandfield. After that, police believe he was taken back to the area of State Highway 54 and US 70, where they found footprints leading into a cotton field. Ultimately those footprints led nowhere.