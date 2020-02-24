Family of missing Altus man still looking for answers

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An Altus family says they are hopeful and still looking for answers more than three months after their loved one disappeared.
Richard Hitchcock was last seen in Tillman County on November 9, 2019. Police say his vehicle was found with an empty gas tank. They believe he was picked up by a stranger and taken first to a gas station in Davidson then to another gas station in Grandfield. After that, police believe he was taken back to the area of State Highway 54 and US 70, where they found footprints leading into a cotton field. Ultimately those footprints led nowhere.
"The family, we rented a plane in the Frederick area to search for him, we’ve done foot searches. We really just hoped we’d get some answers along the way and there really just hasn’t been anything fresh in the case since those original news stories came out,” said Andrew Hitchcock, Richard Hitchcock’s brother.
Despite no fresh evidence, the family continues to look for answers.
"There’s still hope. I have no reason to believe he’s left the area, there’s a lot of rumors floating like he went here or went there. But he had a good thing going here, he really turned a page in his life. There’s no reason to believe he would have given all of that up and just left,” Hitchcock said.
Continuing to search without any answers is tough, but Hitchcock’s family says they won’t stop looking.
"It’s been hard. We keep in contact all the time, have you heard anything, asking questions. I constantly call the OSBI, call the police department asking if they’ve heard anything and they tell us no they haven’t,” said Hitchcock’s cousin, Nancy Busby.
"Not knowing is sometimes worse than knowing one way or the other. I think taking off work and just trying to focus on finding someone, seeing the wear and tear on a family is very difficult,” Hitchcock said.
Hitchcock's family said they are very grateful to people in the community who joined in the search, as well as law enforcement for all they've done.
The OSBI said the case is still open, though there is no new information. Anyone who knows anything Hitchcock’s disappearance is encouraged to call them at (800) 522 – 8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.