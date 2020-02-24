LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good evening Texoma! We’ll see the sunshine for a brief period of time but unfortunately it will not last through all of tonight! So enjoy the brief period of sunshine because clouds will begin to build later this evening ahead of cold front. Around 8pm this evening a few light rain showers look to push into far northwestern Texoma. Those will slowly moves east southeast impacting southwest Oklahoma. Rain should clear by 2-3am and before daybreak. Accumulations will be slim to none for most people.
Winds will continue to blow out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph on Tuesday with high temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be the coldest day of this week as another reinforcing cold air moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday are only going to be in the upper 40s. Winds still blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
Thursday is the start of a nice warming trend and we’ll see closer to average temps for the next two days. Highs on Thursday & Friday will be in the low 60s. Strong warm air advection and south winds. our highs will soar into the low & mid 70s by the weekend. High pressure builds we’ll remain mostly sunny Thursday through Sunday.
Long term guidance suggests a chance for showers and thunderstorms by early next week!
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
