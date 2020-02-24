good evening Texoma! We’ll see the sunshine for a brief period of time but unfortunately it will not last through all of tonight! So enjoy the brief period of sunshine because clouds will begin to build later this evening ahead of cold front. Around 8pm this evening a few light rain showers look to push into far northwestern Texoma. Those will slowly moves east southeast impacting southwest Oklahoma. Rain should clear by 2-3am and before daybreak. Accumulations will be slim to none for most people.